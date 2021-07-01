First in-person Rooster Booster happening since March 2020

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce will celebrate a big moment this Thursday morning.

The monthly rooster booster breakfast will welcome people back to the convention center.

This will be the first time the group has met in person since March 2020.

When the pandemic hit, the chamber moved the event online, but now they say they can’t wait to see everyone again.

That breakfast starts at 7:30 a.m.

