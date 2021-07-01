Birthday Club
Dubois County Museum officially reopens children area

By William Putt
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Starting Thursday, children can once again visit the Dubois County Museum.

The children’s part of the museum has been closed off for over a year.

Since this area has officially reopened, children of all ages can come and explore their imagination.

The museum takes visitors through the history of Dubois County.

“Pretty excited, we’re doing some renovations on it,” Shirley Ray, director of the Dubois County Museum said. “We just got some new flooring in this space and we are adding new activities. Now that it is back open, we have some incentive to get some of those projects finished and get them back into place, and we’re going to be restarting our storytime on Saturdays, so be looking for that.”

Every third Thursday of the month, visitors can enter the museum for free from 5-8 pm.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

