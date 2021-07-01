Driver stuck for 45 minutes after crash
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An accident in Gibson County sent one person to the hospital Wednesday night.
Scott Township fire crew officials say they were called into to help around midnight on a rural county road south of Haubstadt.
They say the driver’s pick-up truck went off road, over a guardrail and into a ditch.
They say it took about 45 minutes to get the driver out.
He was then rushed to hospital. There’s no word on his condition.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.