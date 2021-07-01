Christmas in July - Warrick Co. CASA planning ahead to help kids

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Christmas might be months away but Warrick County CASA is planning ahead to help children in need.

Organizers say they can normally fund Christmas gifts through their annual fundraiser, but it was cancelled this year. Plus, they tell us they’ve seen a huge increase in the children they are serving since last year.

That’s why they are asking for the communities help.

Think of it as “Christmas in July” by helping them to their goal of $15,000.

CASA officials say, for some of these children, they will be the only gifts they receive at Christmas.

”Really a lot of our families are below the poverty line, and so it’s just exciting for our volunteers who serve the kids and know the kids to be able to go and shop for them and get them things they know that the kids would like,” said Warrick Co. CASA Executive Director Diane Alexander.

Even if you cannot donate monetarily, CASA is always looking for volunteers and other physical donations. Right now they really need diapers for the children they serve.

