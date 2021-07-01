Birthday Club
Camera catches another ‘porch pirate’ in Evansville

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are hoping video from a doorbell camera might help find a thief.

It happened Tuesday afternoon in the 3700 block of Stringtown Road.

You can see a woman, with her hand over her face, walk up to a porch and steal a package.

Police reports show the suspect has distinctive tattoos and drives a white SUV.

The homeowner says she doesn’t recognize the woman.

“We all order online these days, and I am not going to let this slide by as no big deal,” said the victim.

This is one of many “porch pirate’ thefts that continue to happen, despite the increase in security cameras.

Another “porch pirate” theft was listed in Thursday morning’s EPD reports as well. This one happened Monday afternoon on S. Saint James Blvd.

