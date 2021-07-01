2 hurt in Greenville car crash

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greenville Fire Department said they had to pull two people from a car after a crash Thursday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of US Highway 62 West, just outside of Greenville City limits.

Officials say a car ran off the road and heavy damage caused to people to be trapped.

They say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, but a passenger was.

Officials say both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

