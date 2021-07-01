Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

2 hurt in Greenville car crash

Greenville crash
Greenville crash(Greenville Fire Department)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greenville Fire Department said they had to pull two people from a car after a crash Thursday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of US Highway 62 West, just outside of Greenville City limits.

Officials say a car ran off the road and heavy damage caused to people to be trapped.

They say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, but a passenger was.

Officials say both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Pedestrian hit in Evansville
Dispatch: Pedestrian hit in Evansville
Evansville teacher crowned Mrs. Indiana, highlighting ‘Above Your Circumstance’ platform
Evansville teacher crowned Mrs. Indiana, highlighting ‘Above Your Circumstance’ platform
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Erick Schmitt
Motomart murder trigger man arrested for battery in Gibson Co.
WOW!
WOW! selling Evansville service area to Astound Broadband

Latest News

Meeting over special event in Muhlenberg Co.
Muhlenberg Co. magistrates vote on special Sept. event
Owensboro sisters interview Donny Osmond on TODAY
Owensboro sisters set to interview Donny Osmond on TODAY
Otters hosting 16th Jacob’s Village game
Otters hosting 16th Jacob’s Village game
Rooster Booster meeting in person
First in-person Rooster Booster happening since March 2020