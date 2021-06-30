WOW! selling Evansville service area to Astound Broadband

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - WOW! announced it has entered into two separate agreements to sell its Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio, service areas and its Chicago, Evansville, Indiana, and Anne Arundel, Maryland, service areas for $1.125 billion and $661 million, respectively.

The transactions are expected to close in the second half of the year after regulatory reviews and approvals.

Astound Broadband has agreed to acquire WOW!’s Chicago, Evansville and Anne Arundel service areas.

WOW! officials say they expect a smooth transition for customers.

As part of this transaction, they anticipate some employees from the Evansville market will remain with WOW!, some may be integrated into Astound Broadband, and others may leave the business.

