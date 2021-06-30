World Changers help paint Madisonville home

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville homeowner got a little extra help around the house.

Geraldine Fluellen received help from the World Changers as they painted her home Wednesday.

The group of volunteers is made up of members from the Silent Run Missionary Baptist Church. Silent Run has been a part of World Changers for the past seven years, focusing on construction projects.

Geraldine says she was able to keep her house painted the past three decades, but this year she needed help.

”Even though you can do everything, it makes you feel better that when somebody comes along and just says, ‘I’m going to do this for her.’ And that’s what I’m thankful for. People will come and help you when you need the help, and when you need it the most,” shared homeowner Geraldine Fluellen.

The World Changers have crews in the Nortonville, White Plains and St. Charles area.

