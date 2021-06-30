Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office not recommending charges in Darmstadt misappropriations case

DARMSTADT, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says the sheriff’s office is sending the investigation paperwork to the prosecutor’s office and letting them decide whether charges should be filed in the Darmstadt misappropriations case.

Sheriff Wedding says the sheriff’s office is not actively recommending charges.

Investigators looked into claims that town equipment and materials had been misused.

