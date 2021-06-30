Birthday Club
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office not recommending charges in Darmstadt misappropriations case

By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DARMSTADT, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says the sheriff’s office is sending the investigation paperwork to the prosecutor’s office and letting them decide whether charges should be filed in the Darmstadt misappropriations case.

[READ MORE: Sheriff’s Office investigating misappropriations in Darmstadt]

Sheriff Wedding says the sheriff’s office is not actively recommending charges.

Investigators looked into claims that town equipment and materials had been misused.

