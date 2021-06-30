Tri-State communities remind residents of fireworks guidelines ahead of Independence Day

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Independence Day is this weekend, and several communities across the Tri-State are celebrating.

In Evansville, the city is celebrating on Sunday in the downtown area of Dress Plaza.

For the safety of visitors, the Evansville Police Department is reminding visitors of the following:

Children under the age of 18 should be supervised by a parent

Take a picture of your child before arriving at the event in case the child gets lost or fails to return home. The picture can be forwarded to the police for identification purposes

No fireworks of any type

Skateboards, bicycles, or scooters are not allowed

Drones or RC Aircraft are not permitted

See something, say something. Report suspicious items or activity.

Once the fireworks display is over, drivers should expect delays in leaving the downtown area. EPD says multiple officers will be working several intersections to direct traffic to the proper exits.

No traffic is allowed heading towards the downtown area immediately after the fireworks show. EPD says this is to make sure traffic flows smoothly for those leaving the event.

Traffic will be open to the downtown area after the majority of it leaves the downtown area.

Several other Tri-State communities have sent us information on their Independence Day celebrations.

In Henderson, city officials want everyone to enjoy the fireworks but also want you to keep the following things in mind when using fireworks within city limits.

Fireworks must be handled, stored, used, possessed, and sold in accordance with all applicable federal, state, and local law.

Fireworks may be used, ignited, fired, or exploded between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. except on July 3 and July 4 when they can be used, ignited, fired or exploded between 10 a.m. to midnight.

No person may use, ignite, fire or explode any fireworks if they are under the age of 18, are within 400 feet of an animal shelter, nursing home or hospital, any structure, motor vehicle (whether operational or non-operational), or any other person.

The use of sky lanterns is prohibited.

They also want you to be aware of your neighbors, do not allow your fireworks to land on their property and be respectful of their pets.

In Jasper, the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is passing along some tips from the National Safety Council on fireworks safety.

Never allow young children to handle or be near fireworks

Older children should use them only under close adult supervision

Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol

Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear

Never hold lighted fireworks in your hand

Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material

Never point or throw fireworks at another person

Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting

Never attempt to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks

Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding

Keep a bucket of water nearby to extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or to use in case of fire

Never use illegal fireworks

If you have any questions about fireworks safety, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 812-482-3522.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.