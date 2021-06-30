Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: Lane closures planned on S.R. 65 between Princeton & Owensville

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be lane restrictions for a bridge project between Princeton and Owensville.

Beginning on or around Tuesday, July 6, contractors will close the southbound lane of S.R. 65 about a mile and a half south of S.R. 64 to perform rehabilitation work on the structures spanning Indian Camp Creek and Skelton Creek.

Work includes patching and pavement replacement.

During the project, one 12-foot lane will remain open at all times controlled by temporary signal. Loads wider than 12-feet should find another route.

Once work is complete in the southbound lane, work will switch over to the northbound lane.

Depending upon weather conditions, the project is expected to last until mid-August.

