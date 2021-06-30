Rainy Thursday, pleasant weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clouds held temps in the mid 80s on Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous Wednesday night through Thursday. Lightning and locally heavy rainfall will be the main threats with these storms. Rain should end early Friday. Partly sunny and pleasant through the weekend with highs in the lower 80s and lows near 60. Independence Day will be sunny and warmer with a high of 86. Slight chances for rain return early next week.

