EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rain and cooler weather are on the way as a cold front moves through our region from north-northwest to south-southeast over the next two days.

We are starting the day with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s. Some isolated showers are possible through the morning hours, but most of the rain will hold off until the second half of the day.

Scattered showers and storms are likely this afternoon and evening, which will put a damper on our temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 80s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.

We are under a Marginal Risk today, which is a one out of five on the risk scale, meaning an isolated strong to severe storm capable of producing damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours may be possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Scattered rain will continue on and off through the overnight hours, but our temperatures will remain mild, only falling back into the low 70s.

The cold front bringing us all this rain will move through on Thursday, and I think that will be the soggiest day we have seen in quite a while! Scattered showers and storms are likely on and off throughout the entire day. That rain will then taper off to the south Thursday night, and Friday is looking dry.

In total, most of us will probably pick up one to two inches of much-needed rain between today and tomorrow, but some isolated totals closer to three inches are possible if you get caught under a heavy downpour.

In addition to bringing us all this rain, that cold front will also shift our wind direction, putting a stop to this flow of warm, muggy air from the south, and bringing cooler air down from the north instead.

That will have a big impact on our temperatures. Highs will only be in the upper 70s to near 80° on Thursday and will remain in the low 80s Friday and Saturday despite plenty of sunshine. We do start to warm back up by early next week. Independence Day will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s, and we will climb back into the upper 80s to low 90s Monday and Tuesday.

