Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Prosecutors examining cash bonuses at Trump Organization, sources say

New York prosecutors are scrutinizing cash bonuses at the Trump Organization, sources say.
New York prosecutors are scrutinizing cash bonuses at the Trump Organization, sources say.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – New York prosecutors are scrutinizing cash bonuses at the Trump Organization, sources familiar with the matter said.

According to the sources, it’s part of the investigation into whether executives and the company failed to pay appropriate taxes on benefits, including school tuition, cars and rent-free apartments.

It’s not clear who received the bonuses or how much they totaled.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office and the New York attorney general’s office have been investigating the Trump Organization for potential tax-related fraud.

Charges could come as soon as this week.

A lawyer for former President Donald Trump has previously said he does not believe Trump or his family will face criminal charges, based on a meeting he had with prosecutors last week.

Trump has called the investigation politically motivated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyerra Willem
Driver arrested after short police chase
Michael Mason
Affidavit: Child molesting victim threatened with beating to keep quiet
I-165 crash in Daviess Co.
Authorities: 3 taken to hospital after crash on I-165 in Daviess Co.
Citizens rally on town square following misappropriations in Darmstadt
Citizens rally on town square following misappropriations in Darmstadt
Lloyd and Burkhardt crash
EPD: Driver takes off after Lloyd Expressway crash

Latest News

Travelers are finding air travel even more complicated amid a summer surge.
As summer travel surges, so do flight cancellations
WOW!
WOW! selling Evansville service area to Astound Broadband
A California couple was fined for digging up and burying Joshua trees.
Couple fined $18K for digging up, burying Joshua trees
LIVE: Biden, Harris discusses wildfires, heat in West
Colonel Golan Vach, commander of the Israeli National Rescue Unit, said Thursday that more...
More bodies, spaces found in condo collapse, rescue official says