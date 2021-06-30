Birthday Club
Pet bird killed in Evansville house fire

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The steamy temps forced the Evansville Fire Department to call in extra manpower to fight a house fire.

It broke out around midnight Wednesday morning on East Louisiana Street.

Officials say the people who live in the home weren’t there, but a parrot died in the fire. Two dogs survived.

Crews say there’s fire damage on the first floor with smoke and water damaged on the second.

An investigator is looking into the cause.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

