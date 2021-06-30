Owensboro woman asks for stolen heirlooms to be returned

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A woman in Owensboro has asked for three bags full of family mementos to be returned after they were stolen from her car in her driveway last week.

She and her husband had just returned from Poland and left the bags in the car to unpack the next day.

When they woke up, the bags were gone.

Anna Kuthy said she’s had small things stolen before.

“I usually say that if someone steals something, they probably need it more than I do,” she said. “But I can honestly tell you that there’s nothing in there that can be sold.”

The bags were full of old documents, objects and pictures from her childhood home in Poland.

She was collecting everything that remained since her mother died in November.

“[They were] things that make me feel better that I still had some connection with my family there in Poland because at this point, I have no family there,” she said.

She said with her mother gone, she had to sell the house and what was in those bags was all that was left.

“A lot of what is happening now feels like very much another loss,” she said.

There’s nothing that can be done to bring back her family, but Kuthy said one person doing the right thing can return 80 years’ worth of items connected to their memory.

She said she isn’t concerned about pressing charges, she simply wants the items returned to her.

She is offering a $300 cash reward to anyone who can return her belongings.

Kuthy says they have no video and no leads as to who stole the bags

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.