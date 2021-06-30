Birthday Club
One person cut from car after Princeton crash

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton Area Firefighters say they were called to a crash just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

They say two cars were involved, and there was heavy damage.

Princeton crash
Princeton crash(Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634)

Officials say one person had to be cut free from a car and was taken to the hospital.

Crews were on scene for more than an hour to clean up.

Princeton crash
Princeton crash(Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634)

We’ve reached out to find a location of the crash.

