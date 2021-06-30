One person cut from car after Princeton crash
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton Area Firefighters say they were called to a crash just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
They say two cars were involved, and there was heavy damage.
Officials say one person had to be cut free from a car and was taken to the hospital.
Crews were on scene for more than an hour to clean up.
We’ve reached out to find a location of the crash.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.