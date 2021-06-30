One person cut from car after Princeton crash

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton Area Firefighters say they were called to a crash just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

They say two cars were involved, and there was heavy damage.

Princeton crash (Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634)

Officials say one person had to be cut free from a car and was taken to the hospital.

Crews were on scene for more than an hour to clean up.

Princeton crash (Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634)

We’ve reached out to find a location of the crash.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.