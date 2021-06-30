Birthday Club
Nation experiencing fireworks shortage due to COVID-19

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a shortage of fireworks across the country because of COVID-19.

At Mark’s Fireworks on Morgan Avenue, they estimate 30 to 40% fewer fireworks in the country this year than in prior years. They say COVID-19 drove up shipping costs, slowing the shipping process, which is already complicated for explosives.

But local fireworks stores like Mark’s are confident they have enough for the Fourth of July.

”We’re excited, we’re having fun, we love selling fireworks. We think about this all year long anyway,” stated manager Pat Markham. “It’s what we love to do anyway. You know, the shortages are scary, I guess for other folks anyway. Mark’s done his very best to make sure all of our stores are full, ready to go.”

Last year Mark’s ran out of fireworks on Independence Day, but this year they expect to have enough supply despite the shortage and plan on staying open late on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

