Mt. Vernon man arrested after brief chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mt. Vernon man is in jail and is accused of running from Indiana State Police.

According to ISP, they tried to pull over Joseph Davis, 40, around 12:30 p.m. on State Road 66. Troopers say he didn’t stop, but drove off, reaching almost 90 miles an hour.

During the chase, troopers say Davis drove through a yard, stopped to get out of his car and ran into the woods.

We’re told Davis was eventually found under insulation inside of a barn loft.

After being treated for heat exhaustion, Davis was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for reckless driving and resisting law enforcement. He was also found to have two outstanding warrants.

