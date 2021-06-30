Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Motomart murder trigger man arrested for battery in Gibson Co.

Erick Schmitt
Erick Schmitt(Gibson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The man who authorities say was the trigger man in a 1998 convenience store murder in Vanderburgh County, is now back in jail in Gibson.

Records show Erick Schmitt is accused of breaking into a home, intimidation, and battery.

[Previous: Erick Schmitt now back at home after 14 years in prison]

[Previous: Stefanie Silvey Investigates... The Erick Schmitt Murder Case]

Schmitt was originally sentenced to 75 years, but was released after 14 years, for the murder of clerk Charlie Simpson at the Motomart in northern Vanderburgh County. A customer was also hurt.

Authorities say he was with two other teens during the robbery, and Schmitt was the triggerman.

Court records show he’s been charged several times since his release for driving on a suspended license.

In October 2020, he was also charged with driving while intoxicated with a BAC of .15 or more.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyerra Willem
Driver arrested after short police chase
Michael Mason
Affidavit: Child molesting victim threatened with beating to keep quiet
I-165 crash in Daviess Co.
Authorities: 3 taken to hospital after crash on I-165 in Daviess Co.
Citizens rally on town square following misappropriations in Darmstadt
Citizens rally on town square following misappropriations in Darmstadt
Lloyd and Burkhardt crash
EPD: Driver takes off after Lloyd Expressway crash

Latest News

Traffic Alert: Lane closures planned on S.R. 65 between Princeton & Owensville
WOW!
WOW! selling Evansville service area to Astound Broadband
2 kids hurt in Daviess Co. crash
2 kids hurt in Daviess Co. crash
Princeton crash
One person cut from car after Princeton crash