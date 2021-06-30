Motomart murder trigger man arrested for battery in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The man who authorities say was the trigger man in a 1998 convenience store murder in Vanderburgh County, is now back in jail in Gibson.

Records show Erick Schmitt is accused of breaking into a home, intimidation, and battery.

Schmitt was originally sentenced to 75 years, but was released after 14 years, for the murder of clerk Charlie Simpson at the Motomart in northern Vanderburgh County. A customer was also hurt.

Authorities say he was with two other teens during the robbery, and Schmitt was the triggerman.

Court records show he’s been charged several times since his release for driving on a suspended license.

In October 2020, he was also charged with driving while intoxicated with a BAC of .15 or more.

