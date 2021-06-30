Birthday Club
Masks mostly optional at Gibson Southern High School

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Face masks will be mostly optional for students and staff in the South Gibson School Corporation this fall.

The plan right now is for those masks to only be required while on school transportation. But anywhere else, it’s your choice.

The school corporation is still required to do contact tracing and quarantining for folks who aren’t vaccinated or outside of a three-month window of being COVID positive.

