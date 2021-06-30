Lilly King is a Crocs ‘superfan’

Birthday Club
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - When Evansville’s Lilly King is not in the pool, it’s a “croc” - as in Crocs footwear.

The two-time Olympic gold medal swimmer, and Crocs superfan, is making a splash in and out of the pool.

In a “day in the life of Lilly King” video on Youtube, you’ll see her wide variety of footwear, covered with personalized “jibbitz.”

She’s helping Crocs sell the footwear in her own unique way, and perhaps “pooling” money from her Olympic fame and notoriety.

King will be in Tokyo competing with team USA starting July 23rd.

You can watch the games on WFIE.

