Last food box giveaway happening at Hartke Pool

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday is the last day people will see Feed Evansville at Hartke Pool for a community food giveaway, but that doesn’t mean help isn’t still out there.

The food box program was started in March of 2020, and since then, they have been going strong.

Feed Evansville says at the height of the pandemic, they were handing out 7,000 boxes of food a week. Right now they are doing about 1,000 boxes a week.

According to the Greater Evansville Health Survey, one in four people in our region are unable to purchase fresh fruits and vegtables, which is why this program is so important.

They say people who report the most difficulty getting fresh produce live in the 47713 and 47710 zip code.

Feed Evansville says even though Wednesday is the last day you’ll be able to get one of those boxes at Hartke Pool, there are still resources to get the nutritional food you need.

“Go to feedevansville.com to find the programing that is near your home, or to make a donation so we can continue to support these wonderful organizations, programing, and community members in general for emergency needs and things of that nature,” said Feed Evansville Chair Lisa Vaughan.

The Feed Evansville food boxes will be handed out from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. until supplies last.

Feed Evansville says they will be going out to neighborhoods in the community after Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.