Ind. reports 21 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 295 new coronavirus cases and six more deaths.

The Hoosier state has now had a total of 753,927 confirmed cases and 13,426 deaths.

According to the state map, one of today’s new deaths was in Vanderburgh County.

The map shows 21 new cases in Vanderburgh County, four new cases in Warrick County, two new cases in Gibson County, one new case in Posey County, and zero new cases in Dubois, Perry, Spencer, and Pike counties.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 22,644 cases, 401 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,227 cases, 118 deaths

Warrick Co. - 7,882 cases, 156 deaths

Perry Co. - 1,873 cases, 37 deaths

Posey Co. - 2,749 cases, 35 deaths

Gibson Co. - 4,472 cases, 95 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,346 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,385 cases, 34 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.