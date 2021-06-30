Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Ind. reports 21 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 295 new coronavirus cases and six more deaths.

The Hoosier state has now had a total of 753,927 confirmed cases and 13,426 deaths.

According to the state map, one of today’s new deaths was in Vanderburgh County.

The map shows 21 new cases in Vanderburgh County, four new cases in Warrick County, two new cases in Gibson County, one new case in Posey County, and zero new cases in Dubois, Perry, Spencer, and Pike counties.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 22,644 cases, 401 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 6,227 cases, 118 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 7,882 cases, 156 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 1,873 cases, 37 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 2,749 cases, 35 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 4,472 cases, 95 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 2,346 cases, 31 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 1,385 cases, 34 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyerra Willem
Driver arrested after short police chase
Michael Mason
Affidavit: Child molesting victim threatened with beating to keep quiet
I-165 crash in Daviess Co.
Authorities: 3 taken to hospital after crash on I-165 in Daviess Co.
Lloyd and Burkhardt crash
EPD: Driver takes off after Lloyd Expressway crash
Citizens rally on town square following misappropriations in Darmstadt
Citizens rally on town square following misappropriations in Darmstadt

Latest News

Motomart murder trigger man arrested for battery in Gibson Co.
Motomart murder trigger man arrested for battery in Gibson Co.
Tri-State communities remind residents of fireworks guidelines ahead of Independence Day
Flag of the Great State of Indiana.
New Ind. youth employment law goes into effect Thursday
Gramps Coffee and Donuts
New donut shop opening in downtown Owensboro