Heavy rain flooding streets in Evansville

By Keaton Eberly and Makayla Neukam
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Heavy rain is currently blanketing streets throughout the Evansville area.

According to Evansville Central Dispatch, the majority of midtown Evansville is experiencing flooding issues.

Dispatch officials are reminding people not to drive through areas with high water.

Dispatch tells 14 News the Evansville Police Department is requesting Humvees to Congress Avenue for multiple water rescues.

Our crew on Columbia and Main Street captured this picture of floodwaters in the area.

Heavy rain flooding streets in Evansville
Heavy rain flooding streets in Evansville(wfie)

Another crew on the Lloyd Expressway reports police cars blocking the exits to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and First Avenue, as well as Division Street, Garvin Street and Main Street.

