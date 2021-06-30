EVPL’s summer outreach reading program stops at Wesselman Woods

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library’s summer outreach reading program made a stop at Wesselman Woods Wednesday.

The event allowed folks to pick up some books and enjoy the park. All you needed was a library card. If you didn’t have one, you could apply for one on site.

“Specifically underserved or those who do not have easy access to our physical branches, so I feel the important thing with outreach is that people don’t have to come to us; we can come to them with our services,” explained Katie Pritchett with the librarian outreach department.

The next stop is at Grandin Pointe Mobile Home Park on July 14 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.