Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Evansville woman finds racial slurs painted on her home

By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Racial slurs were found on an Evansville woman’s home. Now, the siding will be replaced after those offensive words were painted on it.

Kimiko Vandyke says she no longer feels safe at home, having no idea what kind of harassment may come next. But she does know one thing; she’s thankful for an Evansville company that came by Tuesday morning to scrub the vandalism off free of charge.

Co-owner of GT Detail, Trent Wilkinson, spends his days hard at work detailing cars.

But this morning, he and his dad took their tools out of the shop to help Vandyke scrub the disgusting words painted on her home.

“He called me, and he said, ‘before we started our job today, we were going to go over there and get that off for her,” Wilkinson shared.

Vandyke says she saw the slurs when she came out to do some yard work.

“I was upset, and then I was angry and frustrated, and then I was thinking, ‘now what’s going to happen next?” recalled Vandyke.

Wilkinson says he was at a loss for words when he saw the home.

“Disgust would be the best one, I guess,” said Wilkinson. “There’s just not a place in the world for stuff like that.”

Despite the vandal’s actions, Vandyke says she prays for whoever decided to do it.

“Nobody’s life can be that horrible where you would want to hurt someone else that has done nothing to you,” Vandyke said.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found, taken to Angel Mounds
Officials: Body of missing fisherman pulled from river
DNR officials confirmed a black bear sighting that occurred in northeast Vanderburgh County...
Indiana DNR: Black bear spotted in Vanderburgh Co.
Dispatch: Crash closes part of US 41 in Evansville
US 41 back open after crash in Evansville
Kyerra Willem
Driver arrested after short police chase
Michael Mason
Affidavit: Child molesting victim threatened with beating to keep quiet

Latest News

KWC requiring all on-campus faculty and staff get a COVID-19 vaccine
KWC requiring all on-campus faculty and staff get COVID-19 vaccine
Registration for first drawing on $1M Kentucky vaccine lottery ends Wed.
6/29 Neighborhood Watch
HPD thanking citizens for helping officer make an arrest
6/29 Neighborhood Watch
6/29 Neighborhood Watch