Evansville woman finds racial slurs painted on her home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Racial slurs were found on an Evansville woman’s home. Now, the siding will be replaced after those offensive words were painted on it.

Kimiko Vandyke says she no longer feels safe at home, having no idea what kind of harassment may come next. But she does know one thing; she’s thankful for an Evansville company that came by Tuesday morning to scrub the vandalism off free of charge.

Co-owner of GT Detail, Trent Wilkinson, spends his days hard at work detailing cars.

But this morning, he and his dad took their tools out of the shop to help Vandyke scrub the disgusting words painted on her home.

“He called me, and he said, ‘before we started our job today, we were going to go over there and get that off for her,” Wilkinson shared.

Vandyke says she saw the slurs when she came out to do some yard work.

“I was upset, and then I was angry and frustrated, and then I was thinking, ‘now what’s going to happen next?” recalled Vandyke.

Wilkinson says he was at a loss for words when he saw the home.

“Disgust would be the best one, I guess,” said Wilkinson. “There’s just not a place in the world for stuff like that.”

Despite the vandal’s actions, Vandyke says she prays for whoever decided to do it.

“Nobody’s life can be that horrible where you would want to hurt someone else that has done nothing to you,” Vandyke said.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.