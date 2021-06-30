Birthday Club
Evansville teacher crowned Mrs. Indiana, highlighting ‘Above Your Circumstance’ platform
By Samantha Johnson
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville native, local teacher and small business owner now has another hat to wear - a sparkly one as Mrs. Indiana 2021.

Amy Royster was born and raised in Evansville, where she now teaches virtually and owns a small business with her husband, all while caring for their six children.

The North High School graduate says she didn’t really compete in pageants growing up, but started in her 30s as a way to empower herself through fitness, mental health and community service.

She says one of her biggest goals during her reign is to promote her platform “Above Your Circumstance,” which supports children of incarcerated parents, just like herself.

”That experience was very difficult for me,” Royster said. “I’ve definitely lived it as a journey. There have been a lot of ups and downs. I just truly wanted to show the world that we need more eyes on this. There needs to be more resources for these young people, and also that that does not define me, and I am much more than that.”

Royster says she will now be making public appearances around the state, joining community service projects and preparing for the national competition, which is scheduled for November.

She says if anyone wants to reach out or follow her journey, click here to check out the “Mrs. Indiana and Miss Indiana for America Pageants” Facebook page.

