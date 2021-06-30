Evansville church fires youth minister arrested on rape charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville youth minister accused of statutory rape and sexual battery has been fired.

Joshua Henley was an employee of Washington Avenue Church of Christ when he was arrested in Tennessee last week.

[PREVIOUS: Evansville youth minister arrested on rape charges in Tennessee]

According to authorities, the case involves multiple victims ranging in age from 12 to 16 years, and jurisdiction involves three states so far.

Church leaders released the following statement on Wednesday:

On behalf of our entire church family, the Eldership at Washington Avenue Church of Christ is praying for accountability, healing and justice in light of the recent arrest of Joshua Henley who served as our youth minister for the past three months. Mr. Henley’s employment with the church has been terminated effective immediately and he has been relieved of all duties and responsibilities. We take the allegations against Mr. Henley very seriously and will fully cooperate with law enforcement in connection with all investigations. We are heartbroken by this news and our prayers are with all involved.

