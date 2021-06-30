Birthday Club
EPD: Missing man found safe

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a missing man has been found safe.

[PREVIOUS: EPD looking for missing man]

44-year-old Jason Smith went missing from his home on June 6. At the time, his mother told police that he is mentally challenged and was without his medication.

On June 26, a caller notified police that a man was sitting at the edge of the woods in the area of Hesmer and Weaver Road.

Police arrived and determined that it was Smith. They say they notified his family and took him to the hospital for evaluation.

