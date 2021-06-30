Bob Ross original paintings to be on display in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - How about some happy trees?

A pair of Bob Ross originals are coming to Downtown Evansville as part of WNIN’s Ross Fest Event.

The art will be on display on Saturday, July 17 at Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana.

Those Ross Originals will be joined by renditions of Ross himself, done by local artists.

Bob Ross hosted the show “The Joy of Painting.”

He filmed 403 episodes of the series, the bulk of which were recorded and produced by WIPB in Muncie, Indiana.

The paintings are “A Storm’s a Comin’” from episode 11 of season 26 and “Brown Mountain” from episode 7 of season 2.

Here are videos of Ross as he created the those paintings.

