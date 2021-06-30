Bill Cosby’s prison release generates reaction

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania’s highest court threw out Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction and released him from prison.

[PREVIOUS: Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned]

The court says the prosecutor who brought the case was bound by his predecessor’s agreement to not charge Cosby.

Cosby’s attorneys addressed the media Wednesday afternoon from outside his Pennsylvania home.

Cosby served three years after being found guilty of drugging and violating a woman in 2004. He was the first celebrity tried and convicted in the #MeToo era.

After Wednesday’s announcement, 14 News checked in with the Albion Fellows Bacon Center in Evansville.

It is a non-profit whose mission is to prevent domestic and sexual violence while also empowering survivors through advocacy, education, support services and collaborative partnerships.

Madeline Bogan is a crisis intervention specialist at the Albion Center.

Bogan says although there were some technicalities that led to Cosby’s verdict being overturned, Bogan says nobody is suggesting he’s innocent.

“That’s why when we are working with individual survivors,” says Bogan, “we really try to focus on the fact that there is this criminal justice path, and then there is this road to healing. Those roads may not ever intersect.”

Bogan says she understands Cosby’s case was very complicated, but she hopes this will serve as a reminder that survivors need access to support groups, mental health care and emotional support, despite the legal outcome.

“We believe you,” says Bogan. “We believe you, even if you did not get that guilty verdict, even if you didn’t report. To the survivors of Bill Cosby, we hope you are getting the support you need.”

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.