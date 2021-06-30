Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Bill Cosby’s prison release generates reaction

By Samantha Johnson
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania’s highest court threw out Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction and released him from prison.

[PREVIOUS: Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned]

The court says the prosecutor who brought the case was bound by his predecessor’s agreement to not charge Cosby.

Cosby’s attorneys addressed the media Wednesday afternoon from outside his Pennsylvania home.

Cosby served three years after being found guilty of drugging and violating a woman in 2004. He was the first celebrity tried and convicted in the #MeToo era.

After Wednesday’s announcement, 14 News checked in with the Albion Fellows Bacon Center in Evansville.

It is a non-profit whose mission is to prevent domestic and sexual violence while also empowering survivors through advocacy, education, support services and collaborative partnerships.

Madeline Bogan is a crisis intervention specialist at the Albion Center.

Bogan says although there were some technicalities that led to Cosby’s verdict being overturned, Bogan says nobody is suggesting he’s innocent.

“That’s why when we are working with individual survivors,” says Bogan, “we really try to focus on the fact that there is this criminal justice path, and then there is this road to healing. Those roads may not ever intersect.”

Bogan says she understands Cosby’s case was very complicated, but she hopes this will serve as a reminder that survivors need access to support groups, mental health care and emotional support, despite the legal outcome.

“We believe you,” says Bogan. “We believe you, even if you did not get that guilty verdict, even if you didn’t report. To the survivors of Bill Cosby, we hope you are getting the support you need.”

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyerra Willem
Driver arrested after short police chase
Michael Mason
Affidavit: Child molesting victim threatened with beating to keep quiet
I-165 crash in Daviess Co.
Authorities: 3 taken to hospital after crash on I-165 in Daviess Co.
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Lloyd and Burkhardt crash
EPD: Driver takes off after Lloyd Expressway crash

Latest News

32-year-old Joshua Burton Henley
Evansville church fires youth minister arrested on rape charges
Baptist Health, Deaconess sign joint operating agreement
Heavy rain flooding streets in Evansville
Heavy rain flooding streets in Evansville
World Changers help paint Madisonville home
World Changers help paint Madisonville home