Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Baptist Health, Deaconess sign joint operating agreement

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - A 14 News update on a story we told you back in January.

[PREVIOUS: Baptist Health, Deaconess announce joint operation of Madisonville hospital]

Directors at both Baptist Health and Deaconess have made it official. They’ll jointly operate Baptist Health Madisonville starting September 1.

They’ll do so under a new name; Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville.

That joint operation includes the hospital, medical group and outpatient facilities in Madisonville, Powderly, Dawson Springs, Princeton and Hopkinsville.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyerra Willem
Driver arrested after short police chase
Michael Mason
Affidavit: Child molesting victim threatened with beating to keep quiet
I-165 crash in Daviess Co.
Authorities: 3 taken to hospital after crash on I-165 in Daviess Co.
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Lloyd and Burkhardt crash
EPD: Driver takes off after Lloyd Expressway crash

Latest News

32-year-old Joshua Burton Henley
Evansville church fires youth minister arrested on rape charges
Bill Cosby is shown addressing the media on June 30, 2021, after his release from prison.
Bill Cosby’s prison release generates reaction
Heavy rain flooding streets in Evansville
Heavy rain flooding streets in Evansville
World Changers help paint Madisonville home
World Changers help paint Madisonville home