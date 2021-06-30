Baptist Health, Deaconess sign joint operating agreement

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - A 14 News update on a story we told you back in January.

[PREVIOUS: Baptist Health, Deaconess announce joint operation of Madisonville hospital]

Directors at both Baptist Health and Deaconess have made it official. They’ll jointly operate Baptist Health Madisonville starting September 1.

They’ll do so under a new name; Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville.

That joint operation includes the hospital, medical group and outpatient facilities in Madisonville, Powderly, Dawson Springs, Princeton and Hopkinsville.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.