Baptist Health, Deaconess sign joint operating agreement
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - A 14 News update on a story we told you back in January.
[PREVIOUS: Baptist Health, Deaconess announce joint operation of Madisonville hospital]
Directors at both Baptist Health and Deaconess have made it official. They’ll jointly operate Baptist Health Madisonville starting September 1.
They’ll do so under a new name; Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville.
That joint operation includes the hospital, medical group and outpatient facilities in Madisonville, Powderly, Dawson Springs, Princeton and Hopkinsville.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.