40 Hoosier counties are reporting sick, dying birds

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is giving an update on the sick birds across the Hoosier state.

Vanderburgh and Gibson counties are now on the DNR’s list of counties with verified reports of sick and dying birds.

DNR officials are working with the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Lab to figure out why these birds are dying. The birds are showing signs of neurological problems, and they often have swollen, crusty eyes.

So far, all bird samples have tested negative for West Nile virus and avian flu.

The DNR is asking people to put away all bird feeders - even for hummingbirds - until this mortality event is over. They want you to clean birdbaths with a 10% bleach solution and avoid handling birds.

If you do have to remove a dead bird from your yard, use disposable gloves and place the bird in a sealable bag. Dispose of it your trash.

You can report sick songbirds here.

The initial list of 15 impacted counties has grown now to 40.

