3 men facing drug charges after authorities execute search warrant in Hopkins Co.

(Source: WDAM)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Three men are in jail after the search of a Madisonville apartment.

Units from the Madisonville Hopkins County Vice Narcotics Unit used a warrant to get inside an apartment on North Kentucky Ave. The Narcotics Unit says it found money and drugs inside the apartment.

Shaquille Johnson, Deljuan Johnson and Jakkur Stum were arrested and face several drug possession and trafficking charges.

The Narcotics Unit is still investigating and anticipates making more arrests.

