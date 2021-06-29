Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A long list of Kentucky laws go into effect today. They include changes to voting and policing standards.

Governor Eric Holcomb is stopping by Warrick County today. He’ll help cut the ribbon on a new fire station.

Plus, people packed into an Evansville City Council meeting to share their opinion on a vaccine mandate. The council voted ‘no’ on a resolution to oppose such a mandate.

And as fireworks light up the 4th of July skies, firefighters hope you don’t light up your house. They’re preaching safety this week while you celebrate the red, white, and blue.

