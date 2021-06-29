Birthday Club
Registration for first drawing on $1M Kentucky vaccine lottery ends Wed.

(WKYT)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Those vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kentucky have one more day to sign up for the Shot at a Million Dollar sweepstakes.

The first drawing is happening on Thursday and will be announced on Friday.

Anyone who has gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine can sign up for a chance to win.

The million-dollar prize is for anyone 18 and up.

Anyone 12 to 17 will have the chance to win a full scholarship to a Kentucky college or university.

Kentuckians have to sign up by 11:59 Wednesday night to have a chance to win.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

