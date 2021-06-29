Rain returns midweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temps pegged the lower 90s on Tuesday afternoon as scattered showers and storms popped up. A weather system will drift into the Tri-State from the north on Wednesday and Thursday and will spawn numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall and lightning will be the main threats. Temps will stay in the mid 80s on Wednesday and drop to near 80 for Thursday and Friday. Rain should taper off by midday Friday. Sunny and pleasant through the holiday weekend with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the 60s. Next rain chance appears on Tuesday.

