Patoka Township donates $75K to YMCA project in Gibson Co.(YMCA of Southwestern Indiana)
By Makayla Neukam
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana received $75,000 from the trustees of Patoka Township.

The money was donated at a recent check presentation with Toyota Indiana YMCA board members.

Officials say the donation will benefit the future facility in Gibson County by supporting future programs and scholarships for underserved youth and families in Patoka Township.

The new YMCA will be on Water Street. They’re renovating the former Lowell Elementary School building.

With recent donations and approved TIFF dollars, officials say the Y can now complete more renovation and new construction upfront including the wellness center, youth development areas, community teaching kitchen, pool, and additional gymnasium.

Toyota Indiana YMCA is slated to open in early 2023.

