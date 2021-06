OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Beginning Tuesday, July 6, Owensboro Transit System (OTS) will resume collecting bus fares.

You can see schedules and rates here.

Ticket windows have been closed since the start of the pandemic.

Masks will still need to be worn by riders and staff members while in the lobby or bus.

