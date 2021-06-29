Owensboro home hit by gunfire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are investigating after house was shot up Monday night.

Officers were called around 9:35 p.m. to a home in the 900 block of Marianna Drive.

They say the home was hit several times. The person inside the house was not hurt.

Anyone with information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

