Owensboro home hit by gunfire

(KCRG)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are investigating after house was shot up Monday night.

Officers were called around 9:35 p.m. to a home in the 900 block of Marianna Drive.

They say the home was hit several times. The person inside the house was not hurt.

Anyone with information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

