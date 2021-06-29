New COVID death reported in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 183 new coronavirus cases and eight more deaths.

The Hoosier state has now had a total of 753,528 confirmed cases and 13,420 deaths.

According to the state map, one of today’s new deaths was in Vanderburgh County.

The map shows eight new cases in Vanderburgh County, five new cases in Warrick County, two new cases in Gibson County, one new case in Pike County, and zero new cases in Dubois, Perry, Posey, and Spencer counties.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 22,622 cases, 401 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,227 cases, 118 deaths

Warrick Co. - 7,878 cases, 156 deaths

Perry Co. - 1,873 cases, 37 deaths

Posey Co. - 2,748 cases, 35 deaths

Gibson Co. - 4,466 cases, 95 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,346 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,385 cases, 34 deaths

