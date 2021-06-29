Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

New COVID death reported in Vanderburgh Co.

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 183 new coronavirus cases and eight more deaths.

The Hoosier state has now had a total of 753,528 confirmed cases and 13,420 deaths.

According to the state map, one of today’s new deaths was in Vanderburgh County.

The map shows eight new cases in Vanderburgh County, five new cases in Warrick County, two new cases in Gibson County, one new case in Pike County, and zero new cases in Dubois, Perry, Posey, and Spencer counties.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 22,622 cases, 401 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 6,227 cases, 118 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 7,878 cases, 156 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 1,873 cases, 37 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 2,748 cases, 35 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 4,466 cases, 95 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 2,346 cases, 31 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 1,385 cases, 34 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found, taken to Angel Mounds
Officials: Body of missing fisherman pulled from river
DNR officials confirmed a black bear sighting that occurred in northeast Vanderburgh County...
Indiana DNR: Black bear spotted in Vanderburgh Co.
Dispatch: Crash closes part of US 41 in Evansville
US 41 back open after crash in Evansville
Deoshmonya Beans
Police: Customer tries to use stun gun on employee after shoplifting
Kyerra Willem
Driver arrested after short police chase

Latest News

Green River District reports 34 new COVID cases since Friday
Watch: Gov. Holcomb attends Warrick Co. Chamber luncheon
Owensboro Transit resuming bus fares
Lloyd and Burkhardt crash
EPD: Driver takes off after Lloyd Expressway crash