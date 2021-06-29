Lane closures set for S.R. 64 near Oakland City

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Department of Transportation officials say lane closures are planned for State Road 64 near Oakland City for a patching and paving project.

They say beginning on or around Tuesday, July 6, contractors will begin intermittent lane closures from S.R. 57 to S.R. 61 for patching and paving.

Crews will deep patch areas of pavement, mill away the top layer of asphalt, and resurface.

During this project, one 12-foot lane of traffic will be open at all times.

Loads wider than 12-feet should find another route.

Work is expected to last until mid-September, depending upon weather conditions.

