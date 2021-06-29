KWC requiring all on-campus faculty and staff get COVID-19 vaccine

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Wesleyan College announced it is requiring all faculty and staff who work on campus to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The deadline to be fully vaccinated is Thursday, July 1.

School leaders say this mandate is now part of the employment policy at the college. KWC President Dr. Thomas Mitzel says campus employees were informed of the changes back in May.

By Thursday, faculty and staff will be asked to submit a copy of their vaccination card to the college. According to Dr. Mitzel, anyone who does not comply will have further conversations with school officials.

“On a campus our size,” says Dr. Mitzel, “an outbreak can be devastating.”

College officials did confirm there will be exceptions for medical or religious reasons.

Kentucky Wesleyan has hosted vaccine clinics to help faculty and staff get vaccinated, which Dr. Mitzel says will help the campus keep its connection to the city of Owensboro.

[PREVIOUS: Kentucky Wesleyan hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic for employees and students]

“It’s not just the students,” says Dr. Mitzel. “It’s not the faculty and staff, but the public. We love having the public on campus. We really do want to be that campus for Owensboro. When people come on, we invite them in as family, but we want to keep our family as safe as possible.”

Dr. Mitzel says, as an incentive, the college is offering $250 to faculty and staff who get the shot.

“We just want to let them know how much we appreciate them keeping the campus safe and what they are doing for the community,” says Dr. Mitzel.

As for students, Dr. Mitzel says there has been no decision yet on requiring on-campus students to get vaccinated.

He says, in a recent survey, around 50% of students say they are already fully vaccinated, but he hopes to have 70% vaccinated before the fall semester.

