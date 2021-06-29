Kentucky seeking input for internet access expansion

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear says the Commonwealth is seeking input for the next phase of an internet access expansion.

Republican lawmakers and the Democratic governor agreed to use $300 million in pandemic relief money to extend internet service and promote economic development. The state is soliciting ideas, suggestions and comments from broadband providers. The information will be used in determining the questions to be included in the upcoming formal Request for Proposals.

The input also will help determine other conditions providers must meet to receive an award from the Broadband Deployment Fund.

