HPD thanking citizens for helping officer make an arrest

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is thanking some civilians for helping an officer make an arrest.

That officer had rushed to the Pizza Hut on Highway 41 where Jerry Powell, 25, was reported to be trespassing. HPD says Powell disregarded the officer’s order to stop and walked out toward the highway.

HPD says as the officer tried to make the arrest, Powell pulled away, and both of them went to the ground.

Some people nearby rushed in to help the officer get Powell out of the road and in handcuffs.

Powell is charged with fleeing and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.