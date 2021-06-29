Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Henderson Utility Commission stands ground on HMPL sale

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Utility Commission is recommending the city decline an offer from Big Rivers Electric to purchase Henderson Municipal Power and Light.

[PREVIOUS: Big Rivers believes utility sale benefits city, customers]

After clearing up some numbers on last week’s offer, the Commission met Monday but didn’t change its recommendation.

Despite the new numbers, many board members said the changes still don’t provide an improvement for customers moving forward.

Ultimately, the decision of whether to accept Big River’s offer falls to the Henderson City Commission.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DNR officials confirmed a black bear sighting that occurred in northeast Vanderburgh County...
Indiana DNR: Black bear spotted in Vanderburgh Co.
Body found, taken to Angel Mounds
Officials: Body of missing fisherman pulled from river
Burglary reported at Evansville business
Report: Counterfeit money found in Evansville
Owensboro man identified as fisherman that went missing in Ohio River
Owensboro man identified as fisherman that went missing in Ohio River

Latest News

Kentucky seeking input for internet access expansion
Tropicana resuming 24-hour gaming this week
Free Narcan kits available during virtual event in Muhlenberg Co.
Cops Connecting with Kids trip returns
Cops, kids return to Disney World in annual trip