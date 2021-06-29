Henderson Utility Commission stands ground on HMPL sale

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Utility Commission is recommending the city decline an offer from Big Rivers Electric to purchase Henderson Municipal Power and Light.

[PREVIOUS: Big Rivers believes utility sale benefits city, customers]

After clearing up some numbers on last week’s offer, the Commission met Monday but didn’t change its recommendation.

Despite the new numbers, many board members said the changes still don’t provide an improvement for customers moving forward.

Ultimately, the decision of whether to accept Big River’s offer falls to the Henderson City Commission.

