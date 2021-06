Green River District reports 34 new COVID cases since Friday

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Since Friday, the Green River District Health Department reported 34 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Officials say ten were in Daviess County, six in Henderson County, one in Ohio County, five in Union County, and 12 in Webster County

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

Daviess Co. - 10,728 cases, 190 deaths, 42.62% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 3,036 cases, 66 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 4,522 cases, 149 deaths

Ohio Co. - 2,563 cases, 56 deaths, 30.09% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 4,836 cases, 82 deaths, 33.17% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 1,386 cases, 22 deaths, 31.39% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 891 cases, 30 deaths, 36.39% vaccinated

Union Co. - 1,385 cases, 15 deaths, 26.84% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 862 cases, 16 deaths, 43.54% vaccinated

