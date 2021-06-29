Free Narcan kits available during virtual event in Muhlenberg Co.
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A free virtual event in Muhlenberg County will provide free Narcan kits and drug overdose information.
Narcan is used to reverse the effects of a drug overdose.
The educational event is part of the Kentucky Opioid Response Effort or KORE.
The event will feature a 15-20 minute education seminar, plus a kit containing Narcan for those 18-years-and older.
Zoom sessions will take place on July 8 at 12 and 6 p.m.
