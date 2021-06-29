Evansville company out $60K after buying COVID-19 testing kits from another business

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville company says it’s out over $60,000 after buying COVID-19 medical supplies from what they call a fraudulent company.

According to a police report, Sinnett Facility Services bought over $80,000 worth of COVID testing kits from another business owner. The company got a portion of the tests in the mail but say the rest didn’t show up.

Police say the owner didn’t send a tracking number but keeps reassuring them the rest of the kits are on their way.

We’re told Sinnett is planning to sue.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

